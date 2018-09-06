78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Minor league baseball team to be renamed 'Rocket City Trash Pandas'

3 hours 7 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 September 06, 2018 7:44 PM September 06, 2018 in News
Source: WPMI
By: WBRZ Staff

MADISON, Alabama - The Mobile BayBears, a minor league baseball team, will soon become the North Alabama Trash Pandas.

The name was decided through an online voting process, and beat out other contenders like Comet Jockeys, Moon Possums, Space Chimps, and Thundersharks.

BallCorps, the company that acquired the BayBears, announced the team name this week.

Fans had the opportunity to vote for not only the team name, but also the regional qualifier before the team name. The options were Madison, North Alabama, and Rocket City.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days