Minor league baseball team to be renamed 'Rocket City Trash Pandas'

MADISON, Alabama - The Mobile BayBears, a minor league baseball team, will soon become the North Alabama Trash Pandas.

The name was decided through an online voting process, and beat out other contenders like Comet Jockeys, Moon Possums, Space Chimps, and Thundersharks.

BallCorps, the company that acquired the BayBears, announced the team name this week.

Fans had the opportunity to vote for not only the team name, but also the regional qualifier before the team name. The options were Madison, North Alabama, and Rocket City.