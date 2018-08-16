Minor injuries reported after school bus crash on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus before 9 a.m.

The crash was reported in the 6400 block of Hooper Road. Authorities say there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

One person has minor injuries. Authorities didn't say what caused the crash.

