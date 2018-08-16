90°
Latest Weather Blog
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus before 9 a.m.
The crash was reported in the 6400 block of Hooper Road. Authorities say there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.
One person has minor injuries. Authorities didn't say what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Capitol Area Reentery Coalition Job and Resource Fair
-
Tech education night classes to be hel din Livingston Parish
-
One transported after being hit by vehicle near Baton Rouge General
-
Chief Murphy Paul to hold press conference amid week of violence
-
A&E show featuring EBR first responders to air tonight