Minor crash involving Iberville Parish School bus

IBERVILLE PARISH - No injuries reported in a crash involving a school bus and a garbage truck, Monday morning.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver of the school bus had about 15 to 20 kids on board when the operator was backing up and collided with a garbage truck.



The incident happened on Aiden Road near Bayou Jacob Road, just north of the City of Plaquemine.