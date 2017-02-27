Minnesota officer expected to plead not guilty in man's death

Image via ABC 30

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota police officer is expected to plead not guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the July shooting death of a black man.



St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is expected to enter his plea during a Monday hearing.



Prosecutors say Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile told him he was armed. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook. Authorities later discovered Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.



Earlier this month, Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary III denied a defense request to dismiss the case.



Attorneys for Yanez, who is Latino, have argued that their client feared for his life and had no choice but to shoot Castile.