67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Minnesota officer expected to plead not guilty in man's death

1 hour 7 minutes 53 seconds ago February 27, 2017 Feb 27, 2017 Monday, February 27 2017 February 27, 2017 7:49 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC 30

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota police officer is expected to plead not guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the July shooting death of a black man.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is expected to enter his plea during a Monday hearing.

Prosecutors say Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile told him he was armed. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook. Authorities later discovered Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.

Earlier this month, Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary III denied a defense request to dismiss the case.

Attorneys for Yanez, who is Latino, have argued that their client feared for his life and had no choice but to shoot Castile.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days