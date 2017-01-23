Minnesota governor up, walking after collapse

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A spokesman for Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says the 69-year-old Democrat walked out of the Capitol under his own power minutes after he collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech.



Linden Zakula gave the update in a text message to The Associated Press. It's the first official word on Dayton's status since the governor fell during a joint address to legislators in the Minnesota House.



Two other lawmakers said earlier that Dayton was moving around, and one said he was joking about the incident.