Minnesota governor eyes fast return to work after collapse
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Dayton plans to return to work today after collapsing Monday night during his State of the State speech.
The 69-year-old Democrat struck his head on a lectern after stumbling over his words and collapsing roughly 40 minutes into the annual address.
Dayton's chief of staff Jaime Tincher says the governor quickly recovered and plans to get back to work, releasing a detailed budget proposal Tuesday morning.
