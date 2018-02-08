Minnesota district drops 2 classic novels, cite racial slurs

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Two classic American novels will no longer be required reading in eastern Minnesota schools because they contain racial slurs.

"The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" will be dropped from the Duluth school district's English classes next year. School officials say the move is part of an effort to be considerate to all students.

District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Cary tells the Star Tribune that the decision follows years of concerns shared by parents, students and community groups.

Cary says the district wants to ensure conversations about race are discussed in a way that works for all students.

The books are still available for optional reading.

Stephan Witherspoon is president of the NAACP's Duluth chapter. Witherspoon says the move is "long overdue" because the literature has "oppressive language."