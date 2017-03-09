Minister's prayers answered following call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - The last few months have been difficult for John Green. He lost his wife in a car accident and then his car insurance company gave him the run around after he filed a claim.

The back and forth went on for weeks, but came to a screeching halt when Green called 2 On Your Side.

"I had asked the Lord that day before, "Make them total the car,'" he said.

The Buick LaCrosse was a gift for his wife, Saundra. She was in a car accident Dec. 20, 2016. Green says his wife had breast cancer and was in remission. He had spoken to her an hour before the single-vehicle accident and to this day still doesn't know what happened to his wife.

The Buick was banged up from the wreck and it's been a burden ever since. A $20,000 car note stood in the way of him moving on.

"You know, it don't mean anything to me anymore just ready to move on," he said.

The car was brought to Chris Medine at Medine's Collision Center in Baton Rouge. The insurance company first offered about $2,000 to fix the damages, but Medine's estimate was much higher than that.

"The best thing for them to do was to go ahead and total it," said Medine.

Around that time, a battle with Green's insurance company, The Hartford, started. Multiple calls between Green, Medine and the company went on for weeks. The insurance company offered more, but it still wasn't enough to cover the damage to the car.

The burden overstayed its welcome. That's when Green called 2 On Your Side.

After WBRZ contacted the insurance company regarding Green's concerns, the company called Green and Medine Wednesday with news that the car would be totaled and the bad memory would finally be gone.

"I can get a new start," said Green.

With the insurance money, Green will pay off the note. He plans to work on his ministry and complete the work he started with his wife at The Baker Church of Christ.