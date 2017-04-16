Minister holds annual 'Blessing of the Bikes' service

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Bikers in Livingston Parish have been going to one man to get their bikes blessed this weekend.

Biker and ordained minster Tim Dixon holds the service is part of the annual blessing of the bikes. The service attracts thousands of bikers from inside and outside of the state.

Eric Alford, one of the bikers attending this service, made sure to get his blessing this year after almost dying in a motorcycle crash.

"I was riding through an intersection, I had a green light. A young man ran a red light hit me head on. Did a lot of damage," Alford said.

Alford is not alone. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, more than 1400 people will be injured in motor-cycle accidents this year in Louisiana. Of those, 93 them will die.

These bikers may come from different communities and walks of life, but they all have one single thing in common. They have a much higher chance of getting in an accidnet riding a motorcycle than driving a car.

There's even an old saying among bikers that drives that message home.

"It's not if you go down, it's when you go down," Biker Jim Hull said. "Sometime it's minor, sometimes it's not".

To many, Easter weekend is the start of the motorcycle riding season, and getting a little blessing or insurance before hitting those dangerous roads could make all the difference.