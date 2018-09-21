81°
Minimum age law for Louisiana strippers still a no-go

Friday, September 21 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/ The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court decision means authorities in Louisiana still cannot enforce a state law setting 21 as the minimum age for exotic dancers.

Thursday's ruling by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans was a victory for three women who were ages 18, 19 and 20 when their lawsuit challenging the law was filed last year. The three-judge appeals court panel upheld a federal district judge's injunction blocking enforcement. Louisiana lawmakers passed the law in 2016.

Supporters said the law was meant to keep young women from falling prey to human trafficking at strip joints. The appellate panel agreed with the district judge that state law was unconstitutionally vague regarding how much of a young dancer's breasts or buttocks must be covered.

