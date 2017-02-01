66°
Milo Yiannopoulos' Berkeley talk canceled after protests get heated

55 minutes 11 seconds ago February 01, 2017 Feb 1, 2017 Wednesday, February 01 2017 February 01, 2017 8:47 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BERKELEY, Calif. - A University of California, Berkeley official says a talk by a polarizing Breitbart News editor at the university has been canceled as protesters outside the building where the speech was to have taken place threw smoke bombs and set a fire.
    
UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulos says officials are advising the campus to shelter in place and to stay away from the student union building, where Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak.
    
A group of protesters dressed in black and some in hooded sweatshirts broke windows, threw smoke bombs and flares at a building and set a large bonfire outside the building.
    
Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators carrying signs that read "Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech" had been protesting for hours before the event.

