59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Million-dollar teachers: Cashing in by selling their lessons

16 minutes 23 seconds ago April 13, 2017 Apr 13, 2017 Thursday, April 13 2017 April 13, 2017 6:49 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Teachers selling their lesson plans online has become a booming business, driven by higher standards and other teachers willing to pay out of their own pockets for classroom-tested material.

Top sites include Teachwise, Teacher's Notebook and Teachers Pay Teachers, which says it has helped make millionaires out of about a dozen of its contributors since launching a decade ago.

But some educators worry that the increasing monetizing of lesson plans will stifle the longstanding practice of teachers freely sharing their ideas. And legal experts question whether teachers actually have ownership of the lessons they are offering.

For teachers buying the materials, however, it's a huge time saver, allowing them to reclaim the nights and weekends otherwise spent starting lessons from scratch.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days