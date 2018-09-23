Latest Weather Blog
Military vehicle goes over cliff in Washington state, 4 hurt
KITTITAS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say four people were hospitalized after an armored vehicle went over a 25-foot cliff during a military exercise in central Washington state.
The green and tan 2018 Military Stryker crashed about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on an unnamed dirt road near Kittitas.
The driver, 22-year-old Chance Kennen of Lecompte, Louisiana, told Washington state troopers he didn't see the cliff's edge.
The vehicle's front-end landed facing the ground and the wheels against the cliff.
Kennen was in "stable" condition at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.
The passengers went to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where 35-year-old Aaron Arnold from Medway, Ohio, was listed in fair condition.
And 27-year-old Ricardo Ponce from Mission Hills, California, and 20-year-old Kristian Allen from Jensen, Utah, were treated and released.
None were wearing seatbelts.
No citations were issued.
