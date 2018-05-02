84°
Deputy corner: 2 killed in military plane crash

Wednesday, May 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: IAFF of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams says police tell her two people have been killed in the crash of a military cargo plane near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.
  
Williams said she didn't have any other details on the deaths Wednesday.
  
The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

