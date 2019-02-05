Military officials called to detonate grenade found in Lafayette woods

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Authorities safely detonated a grenade that was found Monday afternoon in a wooded area in Lafayette.

According to KATC, the detonation was handled by military officials from Fort Polk. Earlier in the day, several agencies were on the scene after the grenade was found in the 200 block of Des Jardin Avenue.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said the explosive was found by a man who was walking with his grandchildren behind his home in the woods.

The sheriff's office handled the investigation until it could be handed over to military officials, KATC reports.

No evacuations were issued for area residents.