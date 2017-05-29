Military offered free admission to WBR Museum, La. Art & Science Museum through Labor Day

West Baton Rouge Museum (image via Facebook)

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Art & Science Museum along with the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen is offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families on Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Along with members of the military, members of the National Guard and Reserve are also eligible for free admission. The offer is a part of a program called Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across the country.

The program aims to provide families an opportunity to enjoy the nation's cultural heritage and learn more about their community.

