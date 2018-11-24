Mike Ditka hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Photo: USA Today

Reports say that legendary retired NFL player and coach Mike Ditka suffered a heart attack earlier this week, according to USA Today.

"Coach Ditka had a mild heart attack earlier this week. Doctors inserted a pacemaker, and he is doing much better," Ditka's agent, Steve Mandell, told ESPN. "He appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon."

The 79-year-old Ditka was playing golf Wednesday in Florida before he was hospitalized. Ditka suffered a heart attack in 1988 and a stroke in 2012.

Ditka, a Super Bowl-winner both as a player and a coach, coached the Bears to the team's only championship on 1986, USA Today reports. After being fired as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2000, the legend has spent time in the restaurant business and as a national TV NFL analyst.