Mighty Moms partners with a special needs class to feed families in need

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A group of Livingston Parish moms is continuing to work to help families who may not have enough to eat but this time they combined forces with a special needs class at Live Oak Middle.

Camden Davis is a special needs student at Live Oak Middle, he along with his classmates collect donated can’s from classrooms to fill the food pantry.

"Where are we?, In the food pantry,” said Davis.

The food pantry is part of Mighty Moms, a group of moms that came together in 2011 to help feed students in need in Livingston parish. Co-founder and Executive Director Dawn Birdsong says the food they send home is non-perishable easy to prepare meals.

"We might have peanut butter and jelly; we might have ravioli, it's easily prepared easy to open kid-friendly food,” Birdsong.

Camden and his friends gather the cans then Mighty Moms picks them up and distributes them to different schools. Once the schools receive the boxes, they send them home with students.

"We were at 800 kids per week in 48 Livingston parish schools now we're just up to about 500, but school just started a month ago, so those numbers will increase,” said Birdsong.

It's more than a pantry for Camden and his classmates, this task feeds their independence. Their teacher Lauren Pizzolato tells about how she not only loves the advantages of the food pantry but what it does for her students.

"The biggest part for me is that my kids are capable smart and strong there is so much that they can learn and contribute and to think that they will stop there because they hit some academic wall with a certain skill doesn't mean that they can't learn all kinds of things outside of that and I love the beauty in that,” said Pizzolato.

So before the school bells ring and backpacks are zipped up these mighty kids leave knowing that they as small and young as they are have made a difference.

Mighty moms have a confidentiality agreement with every school they serve promising not to reveal the identity of students they send food home with.

They also adopt two families for Christmas if anyone would like more info or donate they can visit, https://www.mightymomsgo.org/.