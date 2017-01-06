Middle school teacher, husband accused of operating meth lab

HAHNVILLE - A St. Charles Parish teacher is in custody after investigators uncovered evidence that she and her husband were running a meth lab at the home they shared with their 7-year-old child.



Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Pat Yoes says 37-year-old Kristy Allen and her husband, 42-year-old Ryan Allen, face multiple charges, including creating and operating a clandestine laboratory and possession of methamphetamine.



The New Orleans Advocate reports the Allens, arrested Wednesday, were being held at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center on $500,000 bond each.



St. Charles Parish Public Schools spokeswoman Stevie Crovetto says Kristy Allen was in her second year at R.K. Smith Middle School, where she taught reading and writing. Crovetto says Allen was a teacher there until Thursday.