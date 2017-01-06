37°
Middle school teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos

Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via 6ABC

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida, middle school teacher is accused of asking a former student for nude photos.

Orange County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Andrew Montalvo was arrested Wednesday and charged with obscene communication.

News outlets report that Montalvo had taught the student when she was 14, but kept in contact with her through social media. He allegedly received nude photos of the girl when she was 16.

Deputies say Montalvo also paid the girl and her friend $2,000 so the two wouldn't turn over the messages to authorities.

He was fired in November.

