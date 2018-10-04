Middle school students listen to presentation on impact, consequences of bullying

Photo: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office

NAPOLEONVILLE - Earlier this week students at an Assumption middle school listened to a presentation on bullying.

Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office went to Napoleonville Middle School Monday. The speakers discussed with students exactly what bullying is and how devastating it could be to the victim, according to a post on social media.

The speakers also discussed consequences people can face for bullying someone else.