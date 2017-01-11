77°
Middle school placed on lockdown due to report of gun
BATON ROUGE – A middle school is currently on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to the chief of communications for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.
The school, North Banks Middle School of Excellence located at 5959 Cadillac Street, was placed on lockdown around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to a report of a gun on campus.
Officials say that they are in the process of questioning individuals about the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
