Middle school placed on lockdown due to report of gun

59 minutes 59 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 1:39 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – A middle school is currently on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to the chief of communications for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. 

The school, North Banks Middle School of Excellence located at 5959 Cadillac Street, was placed on lockdown around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to a report of a gun on campus.  

Officials say that they are in the process of questioning individuals about the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

