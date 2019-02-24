50°
Mid City Gras rolls for a second year

Sunday, February 24 2019
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - The Mid City Gras Parade rolled Sunday under sunny blue skies.

The parade's only two years old, and it's already a hit. An estimated 2 thousand lined North Boulevard to watch the show.

"Last year, only about 450-people were involved in the parade, this year, we have about 900-people. So the parade has doubled in size," Parade organizer, Sherri Shingleton said.

Instead of a person serving as Grand Marshal, a non-profit business was chosen to lead the parade, mid-city's own Front Yard Bikes a non-profit, for teenagers.

"We have great kids, that need to be represented, and get a chance to really shout out and say, yea I'm from Baton Rouge, and I'm amazing," Dustin LaFont with Front Yard Bikes said.

