Microsoft, Trump administration clash over email searches

July 02, 2017
Source: Associated Press


WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in a legal fight with Microsoft over access to emails stored abroad.

The appeal was filed by the administration late last month.

It's one among several clashes that Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft and other technology companies have had with the government over questions of digital privacy and authorities' need for information to combat crime and extremism.

Privacy law experts say the companies have been more willing to push back against the government since the leak of classified information detailing America's surveillance programs.

Another issue that the appeal highlights is the difficulty judges face in trying to square decades-old laws with new technological developments.

