Latest Weather Blog
Mickey Mouse gets African wardrobe options for 90th birthday
JOHANNESBURG (AP) - C
At Disney's invitation, 10 South African artists each painted and adorned a statue of the cartoon character, using colors, patterns, and imagery that reflect the continent's cultural diversity and giving him more wardrobe options than his usual white gloves, red pants, and yellow shoes.
The Mickey Mouse of artist Phumzile Buthelezi wears the brightly colored waistcoat and trousers of a ceremonial outfit traditionally worn by Zulu men. Artist Nika Mtwana's statue has the hat and shoes associated with "pantsula," a high-energy street dance that evolved during South Africa's white minority rule. The mice are currently on display at a Johannesburg shopping center.
Disney says Mickey Mouse made his debut in the animated film "Steamboat Willie" on Nov. 18, 1928.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville daycare to appeal judge's decision to pull licence
-
Louisiana Gold Start families monument unveiled
-
Greater St. Michael Baptist Church recovers after car crashes through building
-
A new beginning: Scene of Max Gruver's death now place of prayer
-
WATCH: BRPD explains arrest in Wayde Sims murder case