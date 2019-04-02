Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery, sources confirm

Reports say Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery later this week to replace a faulty valve, according to ABC 17.

The Rolling Stones postponed their North American leg of their tour over the weekend due to Jagger's health. The group also canceled their appearance at this year's New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Drudge Report first reported the news of Jagger's heart valve surgery, citing unidentified sources. The Rolling Stone later reported it and confirmed the information. According to original story by Drudge Report, Jagger's surgery is slated to take place Friday in New York.