Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery, sources confirm

2 hours 6 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 April 02, 2019 7:31 AM April 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Reports say Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery later this week to replace a faulty valve, according to ABC 17.

The Rolling Stones postponed their North American leg of their tour over the weekend due to Jagger's health. The group also canceled their appearance at this year's New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Drudge Report first reported the news of Jagger's heart valve surgery, citing unidentified sources. The Rolling Stone later reported it and confirmed the information. According to original story by Drudge Report, Jagger's surgery is slated to take place Friday in New York.

