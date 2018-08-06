Michigan residents once again freak out over crawfish

NOVI, Mich - People in Louisiana love our crawfish, but people in Michigan are not fans of the little red creatures.

ABC News 7 is reporting that fishermen had been using crawfish as bait since 2013, but last year marked the first time they were discovered in the wild. People are concerned about what the animals will do to Michigan's rivers, lakes, and ponds.

WBRZ reported Michigan's crawfish problem last August.

"We had folks come up from Auburn University who have studied these things down South,” said Sara Thomas, as she fished out a trap with more than 75 red swamp crayfish. “These densities are like nothing they’ve seen in their native range."

According to the news outlet, Thomas' trap was one of more than a dozen in a small retention pond in Novi. The pond is smaller than a single acre, but hundreds of the invasive species are being removed each day.

Reports say that since first being discovered last year, more than 4,000 crawfish have been removed.