Michigan parents charged in neglect death of 10-month-old

2 hours 34 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, August 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WOOD-TV
SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - The parents of a 10-month-old girl who died of malnutrition and dehydration in western Michigan have been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.
  
Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari were charged Monday in the death of their daughter, Mary. The Kent County sheriff's office says Welch called 911 last week and deputies found the child not breathing in a Solon Township home.
  
Court records allege the Kent County 27-year-olds admitted their daughter had been skinny and underweight for at least a month. Records say the parents didn't seek medical help for religious reasons, fear of having Child Protective Services called and a lack of trust in medical services.
  
The parents are being held without bond and court records don't list lawyers who can speak on their behalf.

