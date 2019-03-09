78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Michigan man receives congratulatory telegram 50 years later

4 hours 46 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 March 09, 2019 11:21 AM March 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A man who graduated from the University of Michigan in 1969 has finally received a congratulatory telegram from family friends that was sent more than 50 years ago.
  
The Ann Arbor News reports that Robert Fink received the Western Union telegram this year.
  
The telegram originally arrived in 1969 at an Ann Arbor apartment Fink shared with three classmates a day after he'd left to attend graduate school in New York.
  
It ended up in an old filing cabinet now owned by a digital marketing company based in Ann Arbor. Christina Zaske found the telegram in December after removing the bottom drawer to retrieve a piece of paper that had fallen inside.
  
Zaske used the internet to find Fink in suburban Detroit and return the note to him.
  
Fink says the letter has made him reflect on his old connections.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days