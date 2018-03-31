67°
Michigan and Loyola, Villanova and Kansas meet in Final Four

Saturday, March 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO - It's game day at the Final Four in San Antonio.
  
Saturday night features two NCAA Tournament semifinals at the Alamodome. The first is West Region champion and third-seeded Michigan against South Region champion and 11-seed Loyola-Chicago. Both teams have had wins during this tournament with last-moment shots.
  
The second is a battle of No. 1 seeds between East champion Villanova and Midwest champion Kansas. They've both played at a high level all year and entered March Madness as popular picks to win it all.
  
All four teams are past national champions. The Wildcats are pursuing a second national title in three seasons. The Jayhawks are trying for their first title since winning one in San Antonio in 2008.
  
Michigan won the title in 1989, while Loyola-Chicago won it in 1963.
  
The winners of the games Saturday will meet Monday night for the title.
