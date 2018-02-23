73°
Michelle Wolf to headline White House correspondents' dinner

12 hours 28 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, February 22 2018 Feb 22, 2018 February 22, 2018 9:06 PM February 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Photo: Twitter @michelleisawolf

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House Correspondents' Association says comedian Michelle Wolf will entertain at its annual dinner in April.
 
Wolf is known from her work as a contributor on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah." She recently premiered an hour-long HBO special, "Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady," and she's set to star in a new weekly comedy show on Netflix later this year.
 
The dinner attracts journalists, politicians and celebrities. The president traditionally attends.
 
President Donald Trump boycotted last year's dinner. The White House hasn't said whether he'll attend this year's event on April 28.
 
The White House Correspondents' Association was founded in 1914 to represent the White House press corps. Dinner proceeds support scholarships for aspiring journalists, along with awards recognizing excellence in news coverage of the White House.

