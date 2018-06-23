Michelle Obama says her memoir is a 're-humanization' effort

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Former first lady Michelle Obama says her upcoming memoir "Becoming" is a "re-humanization effort" that shares the "ordinariness of a very extraordinary story" that she hopes will give voice to people who feel voiceless.



She made the remarks Friday as she helped kick off the American Library Association's annual conference in New Orleans.



Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden moderated a conversation with Obama before an estimated crowd of 8,000 inside the city's convention center.



Obama shared snippets from the book, including the experiences that have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive and her time at the White House. The book is being released in November.



The conference, which ends Tuesday, is expected to draw more than 15,000 participants.