Michelle Obama's book sells 1.4 million copies in a week

NEW YORK (AP) - Michelle Obama's "Becoming" has become a massive hit.

Crown Publishing tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that the former first lady's memoir has sold more than 1.4 million copies in all formats in the U.S. and Canada in the seven days since it was released Nov. 13.

Based on demand from retailers across all channels, the publisher has printed 3 million hardcover copies in North America. On its first day, the book sold more than 725,000 copies, making it one of the year's biggest debuts.

"Becoming" is well exceeding the pace of previous memoirs by first ladies. In 2003, Hillary Clinton's "Living History" had first week sales of around 600,000 copies.