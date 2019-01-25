46°
Michael Thomas helps Saints fan who lost signed jersey to thief

1 hour 15 minutes ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 January 25, 2019 7:34 PM January 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS - Saints fans nationwide have been claiming to have been 'robbed' this week after a controversial missed call at the NFC Championship Game. But for one member of the Who Dat Nation, that's quite literally the case.

Emma Stieffel ordered a jersey signed by Michael Thomas for her boyfriend's 30th birthday, which happens to be on Super Bowl Sunday. However, Stieffel says the shipment delivered to her residence was stolen by a package thief.

She posted her woes to Twitter. Much to her surprise, the wide receiver stepped in to help.

"I will send you one tomorrow personally," Thomas wrote.

Nearly a week after the Saints-Rams game, fans are still upset. They've even come up with some pretty creative ways to express their disappointment.

