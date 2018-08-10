85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Michael Moore's Trump documentary will release in September

Friday, August 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Michael Moore's Donald Trump critique "Fahrenheit 11/9" will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters September 21.

Moore unveiled the first look at this latest documentary Thursday, releasing a trailer online. The title is an inversion of his 2004 George W. Bush documentary, "Fahrenheit 9/11," which became the highest grossing documentary ever with $222.4 million in worldwide box office.

The date refers to when Trump was declared winner of the 2016 election: November 9th. In the trailer, Moore calls Trump "the last president of the United States." "Fahrenheit 11/9" was initially to be distributed by The Weinstein Co. but will now be distributed by Tom Ortenberg's newly launched Briarcliff Entertainment.

"Fahrenheit 11/9" will make its world premiere in Toronto on September 6

