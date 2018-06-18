73°
Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at Florida zoo

3 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 June 18, 2018 6:32 AM June 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Sun Sentinel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open and wound up in a courtyard. The zoo said guests weren't endangered and safety protocols were quickly put into place.

Zoo staff used food to entice the elephant back into the enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes.

