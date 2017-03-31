Michael Flynn seeks immunity in Russia probe

Image via ABC News

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is facing new questions about political interference in the investigations into Russian election meddling following reports that White House officials secretly funneled material to the chairman of the House intelligence committee. Trying to fend off the growing criticism, Trump's top lawyer has invited lawmakers from both parties to view classified information at the White House.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

Michael Flynn's attorney says the former national security adviser is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from "unfair prosecution" in exchange for questioning. Flynn is part of ongoing probes into possible contacts between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. His attorney says no "reasonable person" with legal counsel would answer questions without assurances.