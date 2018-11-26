57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mexico to deport migrants who rushed US border

2 hours 22 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 November 25, 2018 9:45 PM November 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - The Mexican Interior Ministry has said it would immediately deport Central American migrants who tried to "violently" breach the border with the U.S. just south of California and that it would reinforce the border.
  
Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Sunday that U.S. authorities will continue to have a "robust" presence along the Southwest border and that they will prosecute anyone who damages federal property or violates U.S. sovereignty.
  
About 500 migrants who arrived in Tijuana by caravan marched toward the border to plead for the U.S. to speed processing of asylum requests.
  
The march, however, was dispersed by tear gas after some in the group tried to force their way into the U.S. The Mexican government described Sunday's events as "acts of provocation" that were "far from helpful" for the migrants' objectives.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days