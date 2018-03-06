56°
Mexico threatens retaliatory tariffs on US

Tuesday, March 06 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Mexico's economy secretary says his country might impose retaliatory tariffs on "politically sensitive" U.S. products if the United States doesn't exempt Mexico from worldwide duties on steel and aluminum announced by President Donald Trump.
  
Alfonso Guajardo told the Televisa network on Tuesday that "what we would have to do is set up a response on those export goods that are the most politically sensitive, and target those goods in particular." He did not give examples.
  
In the past, Mexico has sometimes slapped retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products from states that could influence the U.S. president in turn.
