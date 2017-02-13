Mexican official: no increase seen in deportations by US

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's foreign relations secretary says his country has not seen any increase in deportations by U.S. authorities despite reports of immigration raids in several states.



Luis Videgaray says that "as far as the numbers of deported people, we still have not seen any increase."



Videgaray told the Televisa network Monday that Mexico's government has been hearing reports of raids in California, North Carolina and South Carolina from individuals and Mexican consulates.



Videgaray says Mexican citizens in the U.S. should not let immigration authorities into their homes without a warrant. He also says they are under no obligation to speak without a lawyer present.



Mexico has earmarked about $50 million to hire lawyers for migrants in the United States facing deportation.