Mets 17th round pick AJ Labas commits to LSU

Photo Credit: BaseballAmerica

Baton Rouge, LA - The Tigers picked up a commitment on gameday in Omaha from right-handed pitcher AJ Labas, who was selected by the New York Mets in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Labas is a 6-3 220 lb. pitcher and first baseman from Middleburg, FL who attended Trinity Christian Academy.

According to PerfecGame.org here's the scouting report on Labas:

High energy delivery that he repeats very well, high elbow in back, arm is fast and clean coming through from a high 3/4's slot. Steady 89-91 mph fastball, gets a bit of late life to get off barrels and has good downhill angle. Slurve type breaking ball has very tight spin at times with sharp biting action, showed feel and command of the pitch and was plus at times. Did not show a change up this outing but will be very interesting if he can develop one with his present fastball/curveball combination.