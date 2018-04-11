Metro council to vote on $18 million theater renovation

52°
Tuesday, April 10 2018
By: Mark Armstrong

BATON ROUGE- The metro council will vote Wednesday whether to bond $18 million worth of renovations at the Baton Rouge Performing Arts Theater.

The overhaul will bring the structure up to code while expanding and modernizing the lobby, the restrooms and concession areas. Elevators will be added from the parking garage to the balcony where luxury box seats will be built.

“The Baton Rouge Performing Arts Theater will once again be the shining anchor for Arts and Entertainment in the Capital Region. The improvements will make the experience at the theater for both patrons and performers up to today’s top standards," said General Manager Michael Day.

The theater is one of five facilities at the Raising Canes River Center complex. The theater opened in 1979 and hosts the Baton Rouge Ballet, Baton Rouge Symphony, Baton Rouge Opera, and the Baton Rouge Broadway Series.

If passed renovations will begin in July and last 18 months.

