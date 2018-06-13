Metro Council to discuss River Center Library

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Council will discuss the fate of the River Center Library during a Wednesday afternoon meeting.

Following emergency shutdowns and repairs, WBRZ has learned of even more possible design failures. Building plans obtained by WBRZ show a structural engineer has identified nearly twenty connections related to the building’s construction that need to be reviewed.

Doing that means walls and other portions of the library will have to be removed to find out if there is any additional damage to the structure's beams. During the Metro Council meeting, members will discuss an emergency contract to be approved.

The idea was proposed by the parish's attorney. The emergency contract would be an extension of the current contract in place between the parish attorney's office and the library with Exponent Inc of Delaware.