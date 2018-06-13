83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Metro Council to discuss River Center Library

3 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 June 13, 2018 7:07 AM June 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Council will discuss the fate of the River Center Library during a Wednesday afternoon meeting.

Following emergency shutdowns and repairs, WBRZ has learned of even more possible design failures. Building plans obtained by WBRZ show a structural engineer has identified nearly twenty connections related to the building’s construction that need to be reviewed.

Doing that means walls and other portions of the library will have to be removed to find out if there is any additional damage to the structure's beams. During the Metro Council meeting, members will discuss an emergency contract to be approved.

The idea was proposed by the parish's attorney. The emergency contract would be an extension of the current contract in place between the parish attorney's office and the library with Exponent Inc of Delaware.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days