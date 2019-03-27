Metro Council to discuss policy to protect officers during funeral processions

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is looking to increase safety measures surrounding drivers during funeral processions.

Councilman Trae Welch is behind the measure being brought before the council. He wants to discuss the recent increase in injuries to motorcycle officers, particularly those escorting funerals.

The move comes as there have been two funeral procession accidents since the start of last month. In February, Corporal Shane Totty was hit and killed along Jones Creek while leading a procession on his motorcycle. About two weeks ago, another Baton Rouge Police officer was injured just off Florida Boulevard in a similar fashion.

Welch told WBRZ he's frustrated with drivers. He believes some are not paying attention to the officers and funeral processions and others are weaving in and out of traffic to avoid getting stuck behind the motorcade.

The councilman said if the council does come up with some sort of policy for funeral processions, the measure would cover all of East Baton Rouge Parish.