Metro Council to discuss half-cent sales tax to help improve BR traffic

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has a list of major topics to tackle during Wednesday night's meeting. One of those is the introduction of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's half-cent road tax plan.

Some roadways that could be improved with the plan include Nicholson Highway from Gourrier to Brightside, Perkins Road from Siegen to Pecue, Old Hammond Highway from Millerville to O'Neal, and Tiger Bend Road from Jones Creek to Antioch.

A full list of roadways is expected to be released next week. Over the next few months, Broome's office will try to get council members to buy in and get the proposal on the ballot for voters to decide.

Last year the council declined to put Broome's first road tax initiative on the ballot. Last week, Broome started meeting with council members to brief them on the plan which would consist of a half-cent sales tax for 30 years beginning next April.

The tax will pay for the widening of the roads, new sidewalks and synchronized and upgraded traffic lights.