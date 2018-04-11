Metro council approves $18 million in renovations at River Center theater

Proposed redesign for the theater exterior

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has voted in favor of an $18 million plan to renovate the River Center performing arts theater.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the multimillion-dollar loan Wednesday afternoon. The document didn't specify the extent of the renovations , but did state the renovations would be paid for over time with a two-percent hotel and motel tax in Baton Rouge.

According to the River Center's website, the new design will slightly reduce the capacity, but improve the overall theater experience with expanded lobby, guest services, and improved seats and aisles.