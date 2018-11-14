Metro Council appoints BTR Director of Aviation

BATON ROUGE - During Wednesday night's meeting, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council appointed Mike Edwards the Director of Aviation for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

A Louisiana native with over ten years of airport management experience, Edwards has served as interim director since May.

"I am excited to lead our experienced team, from growing our Aviation Business Park to expanding our list of nonstop flights and airline seating capacity," Edwards said. "I look forward to the challenge of further developing BTR as an engine for economic development in our community."

BTR is the second-largest airport in Louisiana by passenger volume.