68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Metal Shark gets $29M Navy contract; possibly up to $90M

1 hour 32 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, October 02 2017 Oct 2, 2017 October 02, 2017 6:25 AM October 02, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS- A Louisiana company has a $29 million Navy contract to design and build up to 50 patrol boats for the Naval Expeditionary Combat Command.

That will pay for engineering, design, data rights to the design, and 11 boats.

The Pentagon says options in the contract with Metal Shark could bring the total value to $90 million.

The work will be done at the Gravois Aluminum Boats LLC boatyard in Jeanerette.

According to the Pentagon's daily list of contracts, Gravois, doing business as Metal Shark, was among seven bidders for the contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days