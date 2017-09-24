Merkel wins fourth term, vows to form stable government

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pledging to form a stable government for Germany and is making clear that she doesn't plan to try running a minority government.

Merkel's current coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats, said after Sunday's election that they won't join the next government. Germany has no tradition of minority governments, so that would leave Merkel trying to thrash out an untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and left-leaning Greens.

Asked on German public television whether a minority government of just her own conservative Union bloc is conceivable, Merkel replied: "I think that stable German governments are a value in itself, that our whole parliamentary system is different from those in countries that have a long tradition of minority governments."

She added: "I don't see it. I have the intention of achieving a stable government in Germany."