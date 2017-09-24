82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Merkel wins fourth term, vows to form stable government

2 hours 48 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, September 24 2017 Sep 24, 2017 September 24, 2017 5:12 PM September 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pledging to form a stable government for Germany and is making clear that she doesn't plan to try running a minority government.
  
Merkel's current coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats, said after Sunday's election that they won't join the next government. Germany has no tradition of minority governments, so that would leave Merkel trying to thrash out an untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and left-leaning Greens.
  
Asked on German public television whether a minority government of just her own conservative Union bloc is conceivable, Merkel replied: "I think that stable German governments are a value in itself, that our whole parliamentary system is different from those in countries that have a long tradition of minority governments."
  
She added: "I don't see it. I have the intention of achieving a stable government in Germany."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days