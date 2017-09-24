82°
Latest Weather Blog
Merkel wins fourth term, vows to form stable government
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pledging to form a stable government for Germany and is making clear that she doesn't plan to try running a minority government.
Merkel's current coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats, said after Sunday's election that they won't join the next government. Germany has no tradition of minority governments, so that would leave Merkel trying to thrash out an untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and left-leaning Greens.
Asked on German public television whether a minority government of just her own conservative Union bloc is conceivable, Merkel replied: "I think that stable German governments are a value in itself, that our whole parliamentary system is different from those in countries that have a long tradition of minority governments."
She added: "I don't see it. I have the intention of achieving a stable government in Germany."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Cop surprises students, leads cheer at high school football game
-
LSU freshman with cancer flips coin at Saturday's game
-
LSU Parade Ground appears empty amid temporary tailgate restrictions
-
Greek Life imposes new tailgating guidelines in wake of student death
-
Video of Baker High fight sparks outrage among parents